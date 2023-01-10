Bhad Bhabie Says People Who Subscribed to Her OnlyFans When She Turned 18 Should Be Arrested in Resurfaced Interview

Bhad Bhabie says the people who subscribed to the OnlyFans account she started on her 18th birthday should be locked up, in a recently resurfaced interview.

On Dec. 4, 2022, Bhad Bhabie was a guest on Barstool Sports' Sundae Conversation With Caleb Presley. During the comical sit-down, Caleb asked the "Hi Bich" rapper a litany of questions including a few queries about the 19-year-old's OnlyFans account, which she launched on her 18th birthday.

"You joined OnlyFans the night you turned 18?" Pressley asked.

"I think so, yes," Bhad Bhabie replied.

"And people subscribed right away?" Pressley responded.

"Yes," Bhad Bhabie answered.

"Should they be in jail?" Pressley questioned.

"Yes," Bhad Bhabie responded.

The video picked up steam on Tuesday (Jan. 10) after going viral, with lots of people weighing in.

"@BhadBhabie you out here talking bout men should be jailed for subscribing to your only fans page when you turn 18. But them same dudes you spending they money . And putting it into scholar funds ppl . Give them they money back . Since you feel that way hell," one person commented on Twitter.

"I agree @BhadBhabie cuz they been watching and waiting before u was a minor to see you explicit on @onlyfans disgusting!! Pedophiles and predators of the youth," someone else opined.

"Word... only question is why did she make one? Quite frankly both parties are wrong. And she only says that after she collected every dollar off of it. Very contradictory," another Twitter user posted.

Bhad Bhabie made headlines in April of 2021 after claiming she raked in $1 million in six hours after launching her OnlyFans page. Last April, she bragged that she's since made $50 million on the site, which is known for its content creators sharing explicit content.

"No, it's not something that I'm just, 'Oh yes, I'm so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy shit,'" she vented on Instagram Live. "No, that's not how I feel. So, of course I'd rather... Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me some shit like that. Like, there's way more things. Call me the fucking 'Gucci Flip Flops' girl, the 'Hi Bich' girl, the girl who got a million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over $50 million on fucking Only[Fans]. Call me whatever the fuck you want. But when you try to find a way to just be annoying about something, shit's kinda weird. You don't get what I mean?"

She later posted proof of her spoils online after people questioned her claims.

Check Out Bhad Bhabie's Entire Interview on Sundae Conversation With Caleb Pressley Below