Bhad Bhabie Gives Speech at Oxford Union

Bhad Bhabie recently made a guest appearance for a lecture at the esteemed Oxford Union.

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), the "Hi Bich" rapper was part of a lecture at the prestigious debate club in Oxford, England, which dubs itself "the world's foremost debating society." TMZ obtained footage of the event, which was standing-room only, and filled students who applauded the rapper-OnlyFans magnate's presence. According to the celebrity news site, Bhad Bhabie spoke about her days at the Turn-About Ranch—a troubled teen treatment program Utah, her experience as a teen star, her OnlyFans empire and her newly formed scholarship fund. She later opened the floor for questions.

On Friday, (Nov. 4), Bhad Bhabie thanked the Union on social media for allowing her to share her insight.

"Thank u @OxfordUnion 😘😘," she replied to a post about the event on Twitter.

Bhad Bhabie was invited to share her knowledge at Oxford back in September, with her jumping at the chance to make the trip across The Pond and speak with the students and staff.

Bhad Bhabie joins an impressive list of people to be invited to speak at the OU, which includes heads of big business, politicians, cultural figures and entertainers such as Albert Einstein, Malcom X, Bill Clinton, Dalai Lama and others. BB isn't the first rapper to talk at the storied institution. In 2015, A$AP Rocky was a guest speaker. Earlier this year, Denzel Curry did a lecture and Q&A.

See a Clip From Bhad Bhabie's Appearance at the Oxford Union Below