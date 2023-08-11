Drake Has No Idea Who Made This For All the Dogs Album Promo Poster

Drake has no idea who made a promotional poster for his upcoming album For All the Dogs that is circulating online.

Promo Ad for Drake's For All the Dogs Album

On Thursday (Aug. 10), DJ Akademiks hopped on Instagram and uploaded a picture of an ad for Drake's eighth studio album that was allegedly spotted in Toronto, which can be seen below. The blue poster, which is located at a bus stop, shows three Dobermanns surrounded by tan spirals and lyrics from Drake's 2011 single, "Headlines" in small font.

"They say they miss the old Drake girl don't tempt me," the text reads. After the image made its round online, Drizzy hopped into the comment section of Ak's post and wanted to know who was responsible for making the art.

"Lol, who did this?" he wrote underneath Ak's IG post, which can be seen below.

Drake comment for album poster champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Drake Preps For All the Dogs Album

Drake has been readying his eight studio album, For All the Dogs, for quite some time now. In July, he donned dog masks while leaving the hotel to go to his It's All a Blur Tour shows in New York City.

On July 26, the Canadian rapper revealed the album would be coming in less than a month during his final tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep f**king," Drake told the crowd before announcing his forthcoming LP.

"I will be back soon," Drake continued. "I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t. But until then, just know you're always with me, and I'm always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud."

Drake first mentioned For All the Dogs while promoting his new poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham, in June.

Take a look at the promotional ad for Drake's eighth studio album below.

See the Promo Poster for Drake's New Album, For All the Dogs