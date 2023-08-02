Drake Becomes First Rapper in U.S. History to Earn Over $5 Million in Single Concert – Report

Drake has reportedly become the first rapper in U.S. history to earn over $5 million in a single arena concert.

Drake Earns $5 Million in a Single-Arena Concert

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Touring Data announced on Twitter that Drake is the first rapper in U.S. history to supposedly earn over $5 million in a single arena concert, as seen below. According to the box score reporter's tweet, the 36-year-old rhymer amassed $5.032 million each night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., from July 28-29 for his and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour.

"@Drake becomes the first rapper to earn over $5 million in a single arena-concert in U.S. history, with $5.032 million each night at Capital One Arena in Washington on July 28-29," Touring Data revealed in the tweet.

In another tweet, Touring Data added that Drake reportedly had his highest-grossing concert on the July 28 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

"@Drake earned his highest-grossing concert of all-time on July 28, 2023, with $5.032 million at Capital One Arena in Washington as part of the "It's All a Blur Tour," the Twitter page typed in the tweet below.

Overall, the Canadian rapper reportedly pocketed $10,064,416 in revenue and sold over 34,303 tickets during his two nights at the Capital One Arena.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team for comment.

Drake Says He Earns $5 Million a Show During Performance at Madison Square Garden

On July 25, Drake might have manifested more money into his life during his set at Madison Square Garden for the It's All a Blur Tour, which can be seen below. While reciting some lyrics from his 2013 single, "Started From the Bottom," Drake declared, "now we back in New York, 5 million for a show."

Take a look at how Drake is making big bank during the It's All a Blur Tour below.

See the Tweet About Drake Becoming the First Rapper in U.S. History to Earn Over $5 Million in a Single Concert