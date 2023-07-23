Drake Wears an Angry Bulldog Mask While Leaving Hotel

Drake was spotted wearing another dog mask. This time the Toronto rap superstar was rocking an angry bulldog mask while leaving his hotel.

Drake Wore Another Dog Mask

On Saturday (July 22), a photographer known as Benny posted a series of photos on his Instagram account of Drake wearing an angry bulldog mask while leaving his hotel in New York. The Grammy Award-winning rapper also wore a purple football jersey and tiger-stripe camouflage pants in addition to the mask.

It's interesting to note that the angry bulldog mask resembles Uga the bulldog, the University of Georgia's football team mascot—at least the cartoon version of the canine. Regardless, it is a strange yet clever way to promote his next project, For All the Dogs. See the photos below of Drake entering and leaving his New York hotel below.

Drake Wears a Doberman Pinscher Dog Mask at New York Hotel

This is not the first time that Drizzy has worn a dog mask. Last Thursday (July 20), Drake was seen leaving the same New York hotel wearing a Doberman Pinscher dog mask. The Her Loss creator was also appropriately wearing a New York Yankees jersey and holding a glass of what appeared to be champagne. Once again, keeping with the theme of his upcoming album, For All the Dogs. Check out the video and photos below.

Not much is known about Drake's upcoming album, which he teased last month when he released his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham. There are rumors that the project will be mostly R&B. The 6 God hasn't announced an official release date yet. He is currently catching bras on his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, which concludes in October.

Peep Drake's wildly expensive Air Drake merch below.