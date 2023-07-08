Drake Gets Excited and Pauses Performance After Fan Throws Large Bra on Stage

Drake got excited and stopped his performance after a fan threw a bra on stage.

Drake Paused His Show After a Fan Threw a Large Bra On Stage

Drake had a memorable night on Wednesday (July 5) when his It's All a Blur Tour stopped at the United Center in Chicago. During his performance, Drizzy was excited and stopped his show after a female fan threw her large bra on stage.

In a video posted by TikToker .ChrisDolo, the rap superstar was initially taken aback by the size of the undergarment.

"Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here," he said while inspecting the large accessory. "Damn, s**t. Some knocks—whose is this by the way? This yours? 38DD, never let me down before. Nasty."

Drake Received Another Bra from a Fan While Performing

Drake's cups were runneth over when another fan at the same Chicago concert threw her bra on stage as well. In another fan-filmed video (see below), the OVO Sound honcho picked up another bra and was delighted to see that it is also a DD cup. However, Drake made sure to show love to his female fans of all shapes and sizes.

"Let's see what we working with. Who threw this? That's you? It looks like you threw this—36DD—some knocks, I'm not gonna lie," he said while complementing the fan.

"By the way, we don't discriminate, though," he added. "Shout out to the girls with the small titties. Shoutout to the girls with little booties, big booties, you know? All races, all faces, all places. Thank you. Yeah, this is worth it. It's like eating in."

Well, at least Drake didn't get hit with a phone.

Watch Drake Get Excited and Examine Another Large Bra Thrown on Stage at His Show Below