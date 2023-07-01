Drake Sends Comical Warning to Anyone Who Has Beef With 21 Savage During Their Tour

Drake doesn't play when it comes to his friendship with 21 Savage. The Toronto rap superstar recently sent a comical warning to anyone who has beef with 21 during their tour.

Drake Sends Comical Warning in Regards to 21 Savage During Their Tour

On Friday (June 30), Drake hopped on his Instagram Story and reshared a brief clip of himself reenacting a scene as Jimmy Brooks for his teen dramatic series, Degrassi: The Next Generation. The video shows Drizzy aiming with his fingers a fictitious gun and then throwing his hands in the air. He jokingly captioned the clip, "If anyone got beef with Savage on tour this how I'm coming be warned."

There's no word if anyone has beef with 21 Savage while on tour. So far, the duo's It's All a Blur Tour is moving along splendidly without any hiccups.

For those who may not know, Drake played Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation for seven seasons before leaving in 2008 to pursue a rap career. One of the show’s most high-profile episodes is when Jimmy ended up in a wheelchair after being shot during a horrific school shooting (watch it below).

Drake and 21 Savage Have an Enduring Friendship

Drizzy and 21 have been friends for several years. In 2016, Drake gave 21 Savage an expensive birthday gift to solidified their musical bond — a 2016 red Ferrari 488 that is reportedly worth $275,000. But their friendship grew exponentially with the release of their 2022 collaborative project Her Loss. What a great friend!

Look at Drake's Comical Warning for Anyone Who Has Beef With 21 Savage Below