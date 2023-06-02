Drake Has an Intense and Hilarious Convo With Lil Dicky in Surprise Cameo on Dave Show – Watch

Drake has an intense yet hilarious conversation with Lil Dicky in a surprise cameo on Dicky's FX series, Dave.

Drake Guest Appearance Episode Is Titled Looking for Love

On Wednesday (May 31), an episode titled “Looking for Love” aired as the Season’s 3 finale starring Drake as one of the special guest. During the scene, Lil Dicky, whose character is Dave, pays a visit to Drizzy in Africa, embracing each other before going to collaborate on music.

What Did Drake and Lil Dicky Say in This Intense But Funny Conversation?

The scene unfolds with Lil Dicky dragging his suitcase out of the van, catching sight of an elephant strolling by. As he approaches the area where Drake is, Dicky's shouts, "Hey Drake" while pulling his suitcase across the grass.

The 6 God, with a smile, returns the greeting with a wave and asks, "What's up?" Expressing his gratitude, Lil Dicky acknowledges, "Thank you for responding to my DM. I know it was long, but shooters shoot, right?" The two exchange a handshake that smoothly transitions into a heartfelt hug, with Drake affirming, "That's what they say. I apologize for the delay on it, but happy we could connect."

As the embrace lingers longer than expected, Lil Dicky confesses, "You have no idea how long I've been waiting for this," to which Drake responds, "Well, you're here now, so welcome."

Lil Dicky Confess to Drake That He Is a Superstar

Taking a moment to acknowledge a DM he sent to Drake, Lil Dicky confesses, “I know my DM probably sounded crazy and aggression level to getting here might be far reaching but like I really am a superstar. I am worthy and special.” Drake counters, saying, "I appreciate that, but when you say it, it's almost like you have this undertone of autotune crying. So, tell me again."

This prompts an exchange in which Lil Dicky persistently proclaims himself as a star, asserting that he is on the same level as Drake. Their conversation concludes with another handshake, and Drake admits the intensity of their initial interaction, stating, "I was about to ask if you wanted to eat, but obviously we went straight into positive affirmations.” Lil Dicky shifts gears, inquiring, "Is there any chance you can teach me how to love myself?" Drake responds with a straightforward "no."

The Conversation Ends With Drake and Lil Dicky Agreeing To Work on Music Together

Feeling embarrassed by his previous question, Lil Dicky admits that he wishes he could turn back time and retract his question. However, Drake quickly offers reassurance, stating that the first time he listened to Lil Dicky's music, he “f**ked with his s**t.”

Following their exchange, Drake extends an invite for Lil Dicky to collaborate on music. Lil Dicky suggests that they should create "some scorned love, like the girl that got away type s**t" tracks.

You can catch Season 3 finale of Dave, along with the entire season, by streaming it on Hulu.

Watch a Clip Of Drake's Cameo on FX Series Dave