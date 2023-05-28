Vic Mensa Admits Dissing Drake Was a Big Mistake in 15-Minute Freestyle – Watch

Vic Mensa admitted that dissing Drake was a big mistake during his blistering 15-minute freestyle on Sway in the Morning.

Last Wednesday (May 24), Vic Mensa's fiery 15-minute freestyle was posted on the Sway's Universe YouTube channel. The Chicago wordsmith had a lot of things to get off his chest, including his past mistakes which, according to him, cost him a lot of fans. Midway through his freestyle, Vic acknowledged that dissing Drake wasn't a wise decision.

"I fell victim to addictions and my mental state/Stupid s**t, like dissing Drake/That was a big mistake," he rapped, referring to his 2017 Drizzy diss track "Danger." "But when you raised in a cage, all you know is MMA/I dissed [Lil] Yachty, dissed Ak[ademiks], dissed XXX[Tentacion]/It was disrespect/ It made the fans disinvest."

Vic dissed Yachty back in 2017 at a concert in Cincinnati. But Yachty has no idea why Vic had an issue with him.

In 2018, Vic dissed the late Florida rapper in his 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher months after XXX's tragic death. Although Vic apologized to XXXTentacion's mother, he drew backlash from both rappers and fans alike.

Meanwhile, back in 2018, Vic dissed 6ix9ine for his lack of respect for Chicago rappers and challenged both Tekashi and Akademiks to a fight.

During his interview with Sway, at the one-hour mark in the video below, Vic revealed that he had spoken to Drake and Yachty and they both were on board to settle their differences. As for Ak, Vic is willing to come on his Off the Record podcast and squash their beef.

Vic Mensa was spitting-spitting during his freestyle. Listen below.

Watch Vic Mensa's 15-Minute Freestyle on Sway In The Morning Below