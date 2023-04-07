XXXTentacion’s Mother Sends Warning to Her Son’s Killers – Report

XXXTentacion's mother is sending a warning to her son's killers.

On Thursday (April 6), the three men convicted of first-degree murder in connection with XXXTentacion's death, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams, were each sentenced to life in prison. Now that justice has been served, XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, is forewarning the trio responsible for her son's murder that they may be targeted by other inmates within prison walls.

According to an article published by TMZ on Friday (April 7), Bernard feels as though the sentence a South Florida judge handed down to XXXTentacion's killers is exactly what they deserve and also offered up a very pointed response when asked what she thinks may be in store for Boatwright, Newsome and Williams.

After accusing Michael Boatwright, the convicted man who pulled the trigger during the fatal shooting of XXXTentacion in 2018, of blowing kisses in her direction throughout the lengthy murder trial last month, Cleopatra said she hopes "Buttwright" will now "get the kiss he wants so bad" while he's incarcerated.

From there, XXXTentacion's mom reportedly turned her comments toward Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams with an implication that they may potentially be targets of sexual assault from others while serving their time.

"My hope for these other gentlemen is they will retain a firm grasp on the slippery soap," Bernard said according to TMZ.

Upon receiving the word that Boatwright, Newsome and Williams were officially sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, XXXTentacion's mom offered up a simple message of gratitude to the heavens that this harrowing chapter in her life has come to a close.

"God is good," Cleopatra wrote on her Instagram Story accompanied by a screenshot of an article reporting on the prison sentences.

Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams are required to spend the rest of their natural lives behind bars after each being convicted of first-degree murder back on March 20. XXXTentacion's killers were also all found guilty on charges of armed robbery with a firearm as a result of the month-long trial.

The fourth man involved in the 2018 murder of XXXTentacion, Robert Allen, is still awaiting sentencing after entering a guilty plea to the charge of second-degree murder back in August 2022. Allen was a key witness to the defense in last month's trial as he took the stand to testify against his co-defendants, Boatwright, Newsome and Dedrick Williams.