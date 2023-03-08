XXXTentacion Trial Closing Arguments Begin – Watch

Closing arguments have begun in the XXXTentacion murder trial.

Following weeks of evidence and testimony, the case against alleged killers Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome is coming to a close. On Tuesday (March 7), the prosecution gave their closing arguments with prosecutor Pascale Achille laying out her case for jurors on a macro level.

In the Law&Crime Network livestream of the court case, Achille shows jurors surveillance video from the crime, and reiterates testimony they heard from suspect-turned-witness for the State, Robert Allen, who confessed all four men were involved. She also played cell phone video the trio allegedly took shortly after the killing that shows them in a jovial mood while flashing the alleged ill-gotten funds.

"This is who they are," Achille told the jury. "This is their real character. Killers that within 24 hours after shooting the victim dead and stealing $50,000 from him, this is what they do. Look at how happy they look. Look at how excited they look to have this money."

She went on to lay out other evidence that allegedly connects the men to the crime including ballistics and cell phone evidence.

Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome's attorneys also spoke on Tuesday, telling the jury their clients are innocent and casting doubt on the prosecution's evidence that links them to the crime. Boatwright, Williams and Newsome have each been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, and are accused of robbing and killing XXXTentacion outside RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. on June 18, 2018. If convicted on the murder charge, they face life in prison. A fourth suspect, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty last summer and has been testifying against his codefendants in hopes of getting a lesser sentence.

