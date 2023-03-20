XXXTentacion’s Girlfriend Responds to Guilty Verdict in XXX Murder Trial

XXXTentacion's girlfriend has released a statement in the wake of the rapper's accused killers being found guilty of X's murder.

On Monday (March 20), Jenesis Sanchez, the mother of XXXTentacion's son Gekyume, responded to the guilty verdict being announced in the XXXTentacion murder trial with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"After 5 long years you may finally rest in peace," Sanchez shared in a post on her Instagram Story (below). "Gekyume will never get to meet you earthside but it is my job as a mother to ensure I share the special memories with him. Jah was robbed of his life and Geky was robbed of his father. For this I will never truly have complete peace but justice being served today helps the healing process."

She added, "Thank you for the love and support I am eternally grateful for all the supporters, your positivity and prayers have carried me these last 5 years."

The couple's son, Gekyume was born on Jan. 26, 2019, six months after the rapper was tragically killed.

This morning, a jury found Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection to the June 18, 2018 robbery-homicide of the promising South Florida rapper. The trial began in January and it took jurors nearly eight days to come to a verdict of guilty. The three men face life in prison when sentenced at a late date. A fourth man, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the crime last summer.

Sanchez's response comes on the heels of XXXTentacion's mom reacting to the verdict on social media.

