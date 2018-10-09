Trippie Redd Wants to Fight Vic Mensa for XXXTentacion Diss in 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher

Vic Mensa opened a whole can of worms with his 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher verse, where he disses the late XXXTentacion for allegedly abusing women. As expected, XXX's friends in the rap community are coming to his defense, namely Trippie Redd who wants to fight the Chicago artist for mentioning his dead friend in a negative way.

Addressing Vic on Instagram on Monday (Oct. 8), Trippie expressed his feelings over the diss. "Tell Vic Mensa pull up. Come pull up to L.A. We want to fight," Trippie urges in the video. "Tell that nigga pull up. Dissing passed away people and shit. Lame ass dude. I was kinda fucking with dude, though. I like two of your songs. All the rest of them were trash, though. I truly realize why he ain't really pop off and why he ain't make it to the level he want to be at. Dude really trash, though."

Other rappers have spoken up as well. Zoey Dollaz simply tweeted, "Yo @VicMensa you pussy." Members Only rapper Tankhead666 also offered his thoughts on social media, calling out Vic's contradictions and saying he wants to fight the "16 Shots" rapper as well.

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards were supposed to be a bit of a celebration of XXX as he was awarded the honor of Best New Hip Hop Artist, which his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, was on hand to receive.

Since word of his cypher verse has leaked out, Vic has addressed the outcry on Instagram. “Recently I did a freestyle for the BET Awards cypher, addressing and condemning rappers who unabashedly abuse women and those who stand up for them and even call them legends,” he said, referring to allegations that XXXTentacion assaulted an ex-girlfriend in 2016.

The Chicago MC went on to say his cypher verse was recorded beforehand. “I had no idea a grieving mother would be in the audience to honor her lost son,” he added, speaking on XXX's mom. “I never intended to disrespect her and I offer my deepest condolences for her loss at the hands of gun violence.”

It doesn't sound like X's peeps are accepting this. The BET Hip-Hop Awards air on Oct. 16.

Check out the rapper backlash from Vic Mensa's XXX diss below.

