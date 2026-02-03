Kevin Gates and Vic Mensa Have Very Different Opinions on ICE Raids Across U.S.

Kevin Gates and Vic Mensa expressed some very contrasting opinions on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that are happening across the country.

On Sunday (Feb. 1), Baller Alert shared a video interview with Kevin Gates at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The "I Don't Get Tired" rapper was asked about musicians utilizing their platform to speak out against the ongoing ICE raids and immigration enforcement throughout the nation.

"You want me to be honest," Kev says. "This is what I do, the best advice. I mind the business that pays me. I get up in the morning, I pray and I workout."

Meanwhile, fellow rapper Vic Mensa has a different opinion about the ICE raids. In a TMZ video interview, which you can watch below, the Chicago rhymer, who just returned from Minneapolis, described the ICE raids in that city as state-sponsored terrorism. Vic claims ICE are using sonic weapons on innocent civilians in the Twin Cities.

"They use something called the LRAD (Long-Range Acoustical Device) that makes people experience permanent hearing loss and bleed out their nose," he explains. "I mean, it's just like straight state terrorism going on in Minneapolis."

In January, two separate incidents in Minneapolis resulted in ICE agents shooting and killing Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, both of which have been ruled homicides.

On Jan. 7, an ICE agent shot and killed Good in her car after she reversed and moved forward when ordered to exit her vehicle. Then, on Jan. 24, an ICE agent shot and killed Pretti during a protest after agents shoved him, pepper-sprayed him and pulled him into the street, which led to a violent scuffle.

See Kevin Gates Says 'He Minds His Business That Pays Me' When Asked About ICE Raids

See Vic Mensa Slams ICE, Saying They Are Using Sonic Weapons on Civilians

