Kevin Gates Thinks He Could’ve Cured His Father of AIDS If He Was Still Alive

Kevin Gates believes he could have cured his father of AIDS if he were still alive today.

On Wednesday (Jan. 28), Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast aired a new interview with Gates on YouTube. During the conversation, Shannon asked Gates about his father passing away from AIDS when the rapper was a teenager. Gates confirmed that his dad died of AIDS from using infected needles. The Louisiana rapper also said he thinks he could have helped his father beat the disease if it had happened today.

"That's what made me get into holistic medicine," Gates said. "I was with him for a long time up until he passed. He taught me a lot of beautiful lessons. If I could go back in time...I could have cured him."

"I ain't Dr. Sebi or no sh*t like that," Gates continued. "I ain't trying to act like that, but I could have cured him. He's the one who made me take health so serious."

Kevin Gates has been vocal about alternative medicine and holistic health methods. For the past few years, he has been promoting the practice of semen retention. In 2024, he revealed that he is on a five-year semen retention journey.

"You gon' release every now and then," he explained. You gon' have a wet dream here and there, you gon' release. But you don't beat yourself up about it because anything that's in your body that need to come out gon' naturally come out," he continued. "But I don't watch porn or masturbate."

"It makes a man more cognitive in his life," Kevin stated. "Your life force is sacred."

Gates is currently going through a messy divorce with his ex-wife Dreka.

Watch Kevin Gates Saying He Could Have Cured His Father of AIDS