Kevin Gates’ Wife Dreka Files for Divorce After Nearly 10 Years of Marriage – Report

Kevin Gates' wife, Dreka, has reportedly filed for divorce from the rapper after almost 10 years of marriage.

Dreka Wants Divorce From Kevin Gates

Dreka officially filed paperwork for legal separation on Wednesday (July 30), according to TMZ. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and says that they have been separated since July 10. Dreka is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the former couple's kids—12-year-old Islah and 11-year-old Khaza—and she is also asking for spousal support.

XXL has reached out to Kevin Gates' team for comment.

Kevin Gates and Dreka's 10-Year Marriage

Kevin and Dreka were married for almost 10 years after tying the knot in October of 2015. However, the couple seemed to part ways seven years later. Gates appeared to confirm the breakup on the 2022 song "Bad for Me." They appeared to be on good terms since then.

Kevin Gates' Short-Lived Marriage to Brittany Renner

Earlier this year, Kevin married Brittany Renner, who became a Muslim in accordance to Kevin's faith. The couple confirmed the marriage in May during a premiere event for the new season of Basketball Wives, in which Renner costars.

"His name echoes in every chamber of my heart," she told reporters about Kevin. "It's hard to describe a love like that. All I can say is, I'm with the person that I quite literally dreamed of."

Unfortunately, the marriage only lasted 52 days. Despite the short union, Renner has no regrets. "I don't feel like it's a sucky situation because what is meant to be is always going to be," Renner stated. "I gave 100 percent [in the marriage]. All is well," she added.

