Brittany Renner Reveals She Divorced Kevin Gates After 52 Days of Marriage and Has No Regrets

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner's 52-Day Marriage Ends in Divorce

In a video interview with Los Angeles radio REAL 92.3, which premiered on Saturday (June 7) on YouTube, Brittany Renner revealed to DJ Bootleg Kev that she and Kevin Gates are divorced. According to the Basketball Wives star, they tied the knot on April 6 and separated 52 days later on May 28.

Renner, a devout Muslim, is now in a 90-day reconciliation period, per Islamic religious law, to determine if her marriage can be saved. She added that she had no regrets and it's given her time to reconnect with herself.

"I followed my heart and that's more than what most people can say in this world," Renner said in the video below. "And I have no shame in that."

The 33-year-old social media personality said the divorce wasn't planned and believes her religion will guide her in the best direction moving forward.

" I don't feel like it's a sucky situation because what what is meant to be is always going to be," Renner stated. "I gave 100 percent [in the marriage]. All is well."

Kevin Gates has yet to address his divorce from Renner.

Kevin Gates Ties the Knot With Brittany Renner

Although Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner were married in April, the couple formally announced they tied the knot on May 5.

The couple's nuptial news was unveiled at the premiere event for the 5th season of VH1's Basketball Wives. It was there that Renner, who shares a child with Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, revealed she had converted to Islam and wed the "I Don't Get Tired" rapper.

When asked about her relationship with Gates, Renner responded, "His name echoes in every chamber of my heart. It's hard to describe a love like that. All I can say is, I'm with the person that I quite literally dreamed of."

Renner also showed off a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger in an Instagram video filmed at the event, which you can view below.

Watch Brittany Renner Reveal That She Divorced Kevin Gates Below

Watch Brittany Renner's Announcement That She and Kevin Gates Are Married Below