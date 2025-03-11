Kevin Gates Schools PlaqueBoyMax on Why Masturbating and Watching Porn Is No Good

Kevin Gates continues to share his sage wisdom about semen retention and he recently schooled streamer PlaqueBoyMax on the ills of masturbating and watching porn.

Kevin Gates Teaches Plaqueboymax Negative Effects of Self-Pleasure

On Tuesday (March 11), a suited and booted Gates was a guest on Max's stream, where the rapper provided some unfiltered advice on life ahead of the March 19 release of his new mixtape I'm Him 2. The conversation included Gates bringing up his five-year semen retention journey.

"When I first came out and talked about [semen retention], this was years ago, everybody laughed at me," Kevin tells Max around the 30:20 timestamp of the interview below. "Then, I look at these dudes, the losing they hair. They skin look grey because they releasing that precious life force just masturbating. You beating your d*ck to another man's success."

"If you watch porn, you can say, 'Yeah, I'm watching this pu**y.' No, you watching that d*ck, too," Gates continues. "And you beating your d*ck to another man's success. You not f**king that h*e. You not out engaging with the world and meeting sh*t and going through what it take. You not doing that. You not working on yourself. You're cheating. And then, guess what? After you do it, you feel bad."

Kevin Gates' Journey to Retain His Life Force

Kevin Gates first revealed his semen retention practice on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast back in October of 2021.

"Another thing I was telling you that's really healing to your body and it’s going to sound crazy but it's semen retention, not releasing no semen," he told Gillie and Wallo on their podcast. Gates clarified that men should still have sex, but they shouldn't ejaculate. "Your intention should be to please your partner," he explained. "And don’t release no semen."

Gates doubled down in another interview with MDWOG in 2024, revealing he has a five-year plan in place.

"It makes a man more cognitive in his life," Kevin stated. "Your life force is sacred."

Check out Kevin Gates on the PlaqueBoyMax stream below.

Watch Kevin Gates School PlaqueBoyMax on Why Masturbating Is Not Good