Kevin Gates’ Estranged Wife Dreka Seeks Over $70,000 a Month in Divorce Settlement – Report

Kevin Gates' estranged wife, Dreka, is reportedly seeking over $70,000 a month from the rapper for spousal and child support.

On Wednesday (Oct. 22), TMZ reported on an update in the former couple's legal split. According to divorce docs obtained by the celebrity news site, Dreka claims Kevin stopped paying for their children's private school and property taxes in 2021 and started to "dismantle the financial foundation of their family."

Dreka also claims Kevin purchased 18 luxury vehicles and a $4.7 million estate in Calabasas, Calif., while ducking his monetary family obligations.

As a result, their Mississippi farm is now in foreclosure due to the IRS issuing a $7 million lien for unpaid taxes. Drake wants a judge to make Kevin pay $27,193 per month in child support for their two children and $46,274 per month in spousal support.

Dreka is also asking to be designated as the primary physical custodian of their children: 12-year-old Islah and 11-year-old Khaza.

Dreka filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, back in July, 10 years after reportedly tying the knot with the rapper in 2015. However, the couple has been separated since around 2022. Gates appeared to confirm the breakup on the 2022 song "Bad for Me." However, in the divorce docs, Kevin argues that the couple was never legally married.

Earlier this year, Kevin married Brittany Renner, who became a Muslim in accordance with Kevin's faith. However, the marriage only lasted 52 days before they split.

XXL has reached out to Kevin Gates' team for comment.