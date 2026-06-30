Kevin Gates swiftly pushes away a woman who runs up on him to try to take a picture.

On Sunday (June 28), Gates attended the 2026 BET Awards in Los Angeles. A video has surfaced online that shows the rapper in a suit walking down a street surrounded by cameras and fans. An overzealous fan runs up, gets right next to Gates and tries to get a photo while posing. Gates looks for a second before promptly pushing the woman away from him and continuing to walk.

Fans had mixed feelings about the video.

"He ain’t never played about his personal space!!! And we all know that so that’s her own fault," one person commented.

"That's why you need security," another person wrote. "Lol When a person doesn't respect boundries security can do the dirty work so you don't be on the blogs looking like this."

"Not funny she’s a fan. He’s needs a push back," another post reads.

XXL has reached out to Kevin Gates' team for comment.

In 2015, the Louisiana rapper kicked an 18-year-old female fan during a concert at Rumors Nightclub in Lakeland, Fla., after she tugged on his shorts to get his attention. He was later charged with assault and sentenced to 180 days in jail and one year of probation after being found guilty at trial the following year.

See footage of Kevin Gates shoving a fan for running up on him and trying to get a photo below.

Watch Kevin Gates Push a Fan for Violating His Personal Space

See Rappers on the 2026 BET Awards Gold Carpet