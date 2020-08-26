Dogs are wildly known to be man's—or woman's—best friend. And, that applies to rappers as well. Over the years, it has become increasingly popular for members of the hip-hop community to share their dogs with the world via social media. Since today (Aug. 26) is National Dog Day, XXL is honoring the holiday by paying homage to rappers and their four-legged friends. From the dogs who are well known on Instagram because they go everywhere with their rapping parents to the pups that aren't on the scene as much and have less of a social media presence, these rappers' love for their dogs prove they really are everyone's best friend.

Megan Thee Stallion has a French Bulldog that she named 4oe, who has managed to have celebrity status as well. 4oe has his own Instagram with over 355,000 followers, appeared at red carpet events, on late-night talk shows with Megan, community service events and even has designer drip. Prior to 4oe, she was a dog mom to 5ive, and, recently, she welcomed another pup named Dos. The Houston native is now a dog mom of three.

Back in June of 2018, Cardi B and Offset's dogs Boujee and Bentley welcomed eight puppies. At the time, Bardi shared the news via an Instagram post. "Hey, everybody," she said before showing off the newly born pups. "So, somebody was so thirsty to be a mom that she couldn't wait. She got her cubs. Oh, look at them." It's unclear how many of the puppies, if any, Cardi and Offset kept for themselves.

Rap veteran Snoop Dogg lives up to his name and is indeed a dog father. Like Megan Thee Stallion, the Long Beach, Calif. native also has a French Bulldog, whom he's named Juelz. The dog was supposedly gifted to Snoop by Wiz Khalifa for his birthday. Juelz, who has been photographed with celebs, but also hangs out next to large bottles of Ace of Spades champagne, has an Instagram page as well, with nearly 70,000 followers.

Gunna is a part of the dog parent crew as well. The Young Stoner Life Records affiliate has a French Bulldog named Dior, who makes a cameo in his "Dollaz on My Head" music video. Dior also has an IG page with over 19,000 followers.

Check out a bunch of other rappers and their dogs below as XXL commemorates National Dog Day.