Here’s Why People Think Drake Might Be Dropping New Album on Friday

Drake has been teasing his new For All the Dogs album since June and a few new revelations have fans thinking the album might be dropping on Friday (Aug. 4).

Is Drake Dropping His New Album on Friday?

Drake's highly anticipated new album For All the Dogs is currently loading but Drizzy has yet to announce a solid release date for his eighth solo LP. However, signs might be pointing to the album being released this week.

After announcing the album back in June while promoting his new poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham, Drake has been hinting that the album is dropping soon. In July, he donned dog masks while leaving the hotel to go to his It's All a Blur Tour shows in New York City.

Drake Announces Timetable for Album Release

Last week, Drake revealed the album would be coming in less than a month while giving parting shots during his final tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep f**king," Drake told the crowd before dropping the bombshell.

"I will be back soon," Drake continued. "I have a album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t. But until then, just know, you're always with me and I'm always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud."

Rappers Changing Release Dates

The most recent sign that has Drake fans thinking he might drop his new album on Friday is other rappers changing their release dates. Both Quavo and Trippie Redd were slated to drop their new albums on Aug. 4, but both artists recently rescheduled their release dates. Quavo's Rocket Power will now drop on Aug. 18. Trippie Redd's A Love Letter to You 5 is slated for an Aug. 11 release.

"Quavo delayed, now possibly Trippie. We might be seeing a Drake album in a couple days," one person on Twitter surmised.

"Quavo and Trippie Redd pushed their albums back? Ya Drake is on his way," someone else posted.

"Drake really made the call and made Quavo delay his album," reads another tweet.

Drake's most recent solo album, Honestly, Nevermind, came out last June. He released the joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, last November.