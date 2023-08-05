Drake Places Huge $250,000 Wager on MMA Fighter Nate Diaz to Beat Jake Paul

Drake is betting big on MMA fighter Nate Diaz to beat Jake Paul in their blockbuster fight.

Drake Places Huge $250,000 Wager on Nate Diaz to Beat Jake Paul

On Friday (Aug. 4), Drake hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed that he placed a whopping $250,000 in order to win $1 million on MMA fighter Nate Diaz to beat YouTube personality-turned-boxer Jake Paul in their fight tonight (Saturday) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The Toronto rap star posted a screenshot of his betting ticket via the Stake app and wrote in the caption, "Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother that's just how I was raised."

Interestingly, it appears Drizzy is trying to avoid the same mistakes he made on betting on Paul in his last two fights. In Paul's previous bout against Tommy Fury back in February, Drake lost over $400,000 after Fury ended up winning by a split decision. It looks as if Drake wants to make up for those hefty losses.

This will be Diaz's first fight outside of the UFC since 2007, and he has a 22-13 record in MMA. Paul, on the other hand, has a record of 6 wins and 1 loss as a boxer and has previously defeated former MMA fighters Anderson Silva, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Drake Wins $1.38 Million for Betting on Gervonta Davis to Beat Ryan Garcia

Drake has been on a winning streak as of late. Last April, the 36-year-old rhymer won $1.38 million after betting $1 million that boxer Gervonta Davis would beat Ryan Garcia in their fight. In the end, Gervonta was the victor and Drizzy got paid.

At the post-fight conference, a reporter informed Gervonta that Drake had won a significant sum of money on his boxing match. The 28-year-old pugilist made a playful remark, stating that he should be entitled to a portion of the winnings.

"Tell him I need half of that!" he joked. "It's pretty cool to have people like that believe in me. It made me push even harder, so shout out to Drake and the rest of the people that back me."

