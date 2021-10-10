Boxer Tyson Fury Says ‘No Such Thing’ as Drake Curse After Beating Deontay Wilder

Boxer Tyson Fury wants people to know there's no such thing as the Drake curse after Fury recently received support from Drizzy.

Last night (Oct. 9), Fury KO'd Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their much-anticipated trilogy heavyweight bout. Following the match, Fury hopped on Instagram to post on his story about the huge victory. In one post, he shot down the infamous Drake curse theories. "@ChampagnePapi curse? No such thing pal," Fury wrote along with a crying laughing emoji. "GK x OVO," he added.

GypsyKing101 via Instagram

GypsyKing101 via Instagram

Fury's post came in response to Drizzy showing support for the fighter on social media a couple days before the fight. "Look, this a video for the most psycho man that I know. He's mad in his head, but he has the purest heart," Drake said in the clip. "Nicest guy. The Gypsy King. Scariest man in boxing. I'm wishing you the best of luck this weekend, brother. I want you to just go out there, continue the legacy. Do what you do. We all love you ’cause you're relentlessly yourself."

Aubrey added, "So go out there, you know, get the work done. And then afterwards, fuckin' sing your heart or say whatever the fuck you want to say. I'ma tell you brother, we're all so proud of you. We love you. I appreciate you always staying in contact with me. You know, I appreciate the encouragement, the inspiration. Yeah, man. I'm looking forward to seeing the end result this weekend. Wishing you the best always. I'll see you on the other side. Fuck ’em."

For years, Drake has been the butt of jokes for appearing to consistently jinx sports teams and players whom he roots for when they end up losing. Examples include the University of Alabama football team, UFC fighter Conor McGregor, tennis star Serena Williams and the University of Kentucky basketball team. In 2019, boxer Anthony Joshua joked that he would break the Drake curse and ended up losing in a huge upset to Andy Ruiz Jr. It looks like Fury bucked the trend.