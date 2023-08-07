Drake Gives Backhanded Compliment to Fan Wearing Kanye West’s Yeezy’s at Show

Drake low-key dissed Kanye West's Yeezy's while complimenting a fan during a recent show on his It's All a Blur Tour.

Drake Gives Fan Wearing Yeezy's Backhanded Compliment

On Aug. 4, Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour rolled through Milwaukee for a show at the Fiserv Forum. During a break in the action, Drizzy gave a shout-out to a fan, while also taking a shot at Yeezy's.

"My man, I like the fitted hat with the...I feel you, dawg," Drake told the guy. "You look good. Even though you got those Yeezy's on, you still look good."

Drake and Kanye West Still Beefing?

While this could be one of several petty shots by Drake during the tour so far, it could be a sign that Drake and Kanye's beef is still alive and well. The two rappers have had on-and-off issues for years, with things spilling over into their allegiances for Nike and Adidas. On Travis Scott's diamond single "Sick Mode," Aubrey rapped the line "checks over stripes," which Ye later called Drake out for.

See video of Drake commenting on a fan wearing Yeezy's at his It's All a Blur Tour below.

Watch Drake Give a Backhanded Compliment to a Fan Wearing Yeezy Shoes at His Show