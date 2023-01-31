Kodak Black Shows Up Late to Show, Offers to Pay Venue to Perform for Fans

After Kodak Black showed up late to a recent show, the Florida rapper offered to pay the venue in order to perform for his fans.

On Sunday (Jan. 29), Kodak Black was set to perform alongside Future, Jeezy and Babyface Ray at Detroit's Little Caesar's Arena in a show presented by iconic Motor City radio station, 97.9 WJLB. When Yak reportedly arrived at the venue much later than expected, the "Walk" rhymer was allegedly denied the chance to perform. In the video clip below, Kodak Black can be seen pleading with the concert's organizers and even offering to pay for the opportunity to hit the stage.

"Let me go talk to the police, man," Kodak is heard telling members of the concert's stage crew as the crowd chants his name. "I'll pay ’em, bro. I'll pay them anyway."

While it remains unclear as to whether or not Kodak Black ended up performing during 97.9 WJLB's The Big Show after all, more video footage has surfaced of Kutthroat Bill pacing the Little Caesar's Area stage in front of the crowd. In addition to that, at least some Detroit hip-hop fans were able to catch a Lil Kodak show that night as he was seen performing his smash hit "Super Gremlin" at what appears to be a nightclub later that evening.

This isn't the first time Kodak Black has run into issues with event organizers for arriving late to perform. Back in September, Yak lashed out against promoters when he was barred from taking the stage at Jay-Z's Made in America Festival in Philadelphia after making his way to the venue only eight minutes prior to his set.

Kodak's latest attempt at avoiding disappointment for his legion of fans comes just a few days after Charlamagne Tha God boldly declared that he thinks the Florida-bred spitter is "the G.O.A.T," comparing him to Kendrick Lamar.

See Kodak Black Offer to Pay to Perform for Fans After Showing Up Late in the Video Below

Watch Kodak Black on Stage at Detroit's Little Caesar's Arena Below

See Kodak Black Perform "Super Gremlin" at a Detroit Club