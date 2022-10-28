Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.

Kodak Black has been having a busy year in various ways and now the Pompano Beach, Fla. rapper returns with his second album of 2022, Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1. Prior to announcing the release of his fifth studio album earlier this month, Yak dropped off three of the LP's new tracks in a matter of two weeks.

Led by the Tye Beats-produced singles, "Walk" and "Spin," Kuttroat Bill Vol. 1 is also previewed by Kodak's most recent song, "I'm So Awesome," on which Metro Boomin laces a beat featuring driving 808 drums and the majestic sounds of a classical strings section. Guest appearances on the 19-track offering include contributions from a number of up-and-coming spitters like Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop and Prince Swanny.

Kuttroat Bill Vol. 1 follows the February release of Kodak Black's last album, Back for Everything, which has proven to be both a critical and commercial success for the "Usain Boo" artist. Upon its release, Lil Kodak's previous drop debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and its lead single, "Super Gremlin," remains solid on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after reaching a peak position of No. 3.

Westside Gunn celebrates the release of his 10th studio album with the aptly titled, 10. The commemorative LP follows on the heels of his July 2022 mixtape, Peace Fly God, and is led by the single, "Shootouts in SoHo" featuring A$AP Rocky and Stove God Cooks, a storytelling track that finds the three MCs vibing out at a New York City house party.

Gunn's heavy-hitting track listing includes guest appearances from the likes of Busta Rhymes, Run The Jewels, Black Star and Wu-Tang members RZA, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah. Production on Ten features sounds from major beatmakers including Swizz Beatz and long-time Westside Gunn collaborator, The Alchemist.

In unveiling the release date and cover art for Ten, the Buffalo, N.Y. spitter expressed a supreme sense of confidence in what fans can expect from his landmark 10th album.

"I'ma be honest with y'all, can't nobody fuck with me," wrote Westside Gunn. "This shit in me not on me. Why I have to be the illest rapper when I'm the illest N... Ya fav rapper wish he was me. Oh, yeah, and my album's still better than everybody's. Ten. The God is here."

Smino is back with his third studio effort Luv 4 Rent. The 15-song collection follows his 2016 album Nøir. The project boasts guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii, Lucky Daye and more. The 31-year-old rapper dropped two singles from the LP: "90 Proof," featuring J. Cole, and "Matinee."

Leading up to the release, Smino shared on his Instagram account a video of his childhood home in St. Louis in the style of the popular 2000s show MTV Cribs. In another clip, Smino plays a mailman delivering "luv letters" to his fans and informing them who is going to appear on his new album.

In 2023, Smino and JID will be co-headlining the Luv Is 4Ever Tour. The dynamic rap duo's North American trek is in support of JID's just-released album The Forever Story and Smino's project Luv 4 Rent. The tour kicks off Jan. 22, 2023 in Seattle and wraps up on March 29 in Nashville.

Check out new projects from BabyTron, Duke Deuce, Berner, Yung Gravy and more below.