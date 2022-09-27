October 2022 New Music Releases

After September closed out the summer of 2022, October ushers in fall with some highly anticipated drops from plenty of heavy hitters in hip-hop.

In the wake of having one of the most undeniable songs of the summer with "In a Minute," Lil Baby is finally ready to unleash his long-awaited third studio album, It's Only Me, on Oct. 14. The new album follows the 2021 release of The Voice of the Heroes, an 18-track joint project that saw Baby collaborating with Chicago rapper Lil Durk.

Accompanied by a new single, "Detox," the Atlanta MC made the LP official in early September by acknowledging the fans who've remained loyal in anticipation for his latest offering.

"I know it's been a long time coming, but I'm coming harder and harder," wrote Lil Baby in an Instagram post along with the new album's title and release date. "#WorthTheWait."

In the two years since dropping his last solo LP, 2020's My Turn, Baby has been featured on countless tracks alongside rap game megastars and up-and-comers alike. Guest appearances on songs like Drake's "Girls Want Girls," Nicki Minaj's "Do We Have a Problem" and DJ Khaled's "Staying Alive" have reinforced the fact that the Quality Control mainstay is without question one of the most prominent voices in all of hip-hop. Lil Baby has also used his undeniable clout in the industry to co-sign plenty of artists on the rise, as evidenced by popular verses on joints like SleazyWorld Go's "Sleazy Flow (Remix)," Nardo Wick's "Me or Sum," which also features Future, and Rob49's "Vulture Island V2."

When announcing It's Only Me's official release date back on Sept. 2, the "Right On" lyricist also unveiled the album's elaborate cover art, which depicts four images of Lil Baby spanning from childhood to the present day in a Mount Rushmore-esque style. The stunning imagery also appears to illustrate Baby's perception of his own growth as an artist with horned goats included as an apparent homage to the cover of his previous studio album, My Turn.

With a release date set for Oct. 7, Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos are gearing up for Only Built for Infinity Links, their debut album as a duo.

The 18-track LP was predated by three previously released singles, "Us Vs. Them" featuring Gucci Mane, "Big Stunna" featuring Birdman and "Hotel Lobby," which has already been certified gold by the RIAA, moving over 500,000 units since dropping back in May. Other guest appearances on the album include major figures in hip-hop such as Young Thug, Gunna and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Both the project's title and cover art serve as an apparent nod to Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, with Quavo and Takeoff, also commonly referred to as Unc & Phew, striking poses reminiscent of the Wu-Tang Clan member's 1995 debut solo album.

Although none of the Migos' three members have confirmed any sort of official split, Quavo and Takeoff's first offering without Offset follows rampant rumors in recent months that the Grammy Award-winning trio has broken up. Just last week, Offset announced that his yet-to-be-titled sophomore solo album is set to be released in November.

G Herbo is slated to come through with two back-to-back drops this month in the form of Survivor's Remorse: Side A and Survivor's Remorse: Side B. Although Side A and Side B will be separately released on Oct. 7 and Oct. 10, respectively, Herbo boasts both renditions as a double LP that offers an introspective look into the trials and tribulations of the Chicago rhymer's life.

Led by two singles that both came out in September, the A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie-assisted "Me, Myself & I" and "Blues" featuring Future, which was produced by ATL Jacob, both sides of Survivor's Remorse include a total of 25 tracks. The tracklistings' stacked lineup features an eclectic array of guest appearances including Kodak Black, Conway The Machine, Young Thug, Benny The Butcher and even G Herbo's 4-year-old son, Yosohn.

The release of Survivor's Remorse immediately follows G Herbo's on-stage performance as part of Nicki Minaj's headlining set at Rolling Loud New York and an in-depth interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, during which the former XXL Freshman opened up about depression, Chief Keef's influence in hip-hop and the tragic murder of PnB Rock.

See more October 2022 new music releases from BabyTron, Kool G Rap, Yung Gravy, Cormega and more below.