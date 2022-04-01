G Herbo Responds After His Ex-Girlfriend Accuses His Current Girlfriend of Hurting Their Son

G Herbo is stuck in the middle of drama between his ex-girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, and his current girlfriend, Taina Williams, over child abuse claims.

The back-and-forth started on Thursday (March 31), when G Herbo addressed someone trying to pit his young children against each other.

"This don't have nothing to do with The Shade Room, or any blogs or anybody, but what the fuck type of sick individual, human being, do you have to be to want a 3-year-old to despise or not like his own siblings. His own flesh and blood," G Herbo said in a video on his Instagram Story. "Like, I don't get it. A mother's relationship with a child and a father's relationship with a child are two totally different relationships. And they can never intersect between each other. Like, a mother's love and a fathers' love are two totally different things. And when it comes to children, as a parent, you are going to love your children unconditionally."

Herbo seemed to be speaking in general to the internet, but his ex-girlfriend and mother of the rapper's 3-year-old son, Ari Fletcher, chimed in on her IG with a retort.

"How about you tell the truth for once," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Tell me why my son came home with a scar on him saying that Taina did it to him while you wasn't home and even tho he told you out his own mouth what she did and he was crying and she didn't help him and she's mean to him and he didn't like her and the shit happened while you wasn't home. I gave you a whole week to handle it as a father, you or her never called me about the situation. I called back to talk to her and tell her she can't be around my baby and I was very respectful and you sat up and said in front of her that my baby was lying. You said how you gone see your son if he can't be around her...LOL WHAT!!?!??!"

She continued, "That's why you haven't seen your son for real and that's why he probably don't want me to have no other kids because the way your other babymama treats him. When you finally came to where we live, you got him for one day, posted on Instagram and left. Let's tell it all."

In response to Ari's post, Herbo uploaded a photo of himself with his and Taina's son, Essex. He also denied allegations that he let Taina harm the child.

"If y'all believe I'll let anyone on Earth mistreat my son y'all ass stupid," he commented on the post.

Taina then got involved to defend herself. She denied Ari's claims with a post on Instagram that featured a series of photos of Taina with Yosohn. “I’ve allowed you to create false narratives about me in the past, but I will not let you create this narrative when it comes to a child that I have so much love for,” Taina wrote. “Anybody that knows me knows I would never lay a finger on him or any child.”

Ari clapped back with multiple videos of her own going at Herbo and playing audio of their son saying he didn't like Taina. In a separate post, she gave Taina a stern warning to remove the photos of Yosohn from Instagram.

Taina deleted her post shortly after.

G Herbo and Taina, the step-daughter of Fabolous and daughter of hip-hop stylist Emily B, have been dating since 2019. Earlier this year, they announced they are expecting a second child, a girl.