Pop Smoke, Westside Gunn, Gucci Mane and More: New Projects This Week

New music has arrived just in time for the Fourth of July cookouts and family functions. Take a look below to see some of the newly released projects, albums and EPs from some of hip-hop's hottest artists.

The wait is officially over. Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, has finally arrived. The beloved rapper's LP was supposed to be released last month but experienced a minor delay out of respect for the nationwide protests demanding justice for Black people who have lost their lives at the hands of police brutality. The 19-track effort features previously released songs like fan favorite "Dior" and "Make It Rain" with Rowdy Rebel. Guest appearances include Quavo, Lil Baby, 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Future, DaBaby and more.

Prior to Pop's album release, there was a bit of controversy surrounding the album artwork, which was designed by Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton's creative director of the luxury brand's menswear line. Following backlash from fans, Pop's team went back to the drawing board to make sure the late Brooklyn drill rapper was immortalized properly in his cover art.

Griselda Records founder Westside Gunn is following up his Pray for Paris and Flygod Is an Awesome God albums with his latest effort, Flygod Is an Awesome God 2. The full-length LP features some familiar voices such as Boldy James and Benny The Butcher. The Buffalo, N.Y. native has clearly been hard at work in the studio as he released Pray for Paris less than three months ago and the first installment of Flygod Is an Awesome God dropped last July. This project's release also comes shortly after Gunn and his Griselda crew earned a 2020 BET Awards nomination for Best Group.

Guwop is back and this time, he brought bars from his 1017 Records crew and a few others. Gucci Mane drops off his record label compilation album, So Icy Summer. The 24-track project contains appearances from 21 Savage, Future, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug and Lil Baby. Gucci's new 1017 artists Ola Runt, Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano are on the LP as well. The Atlanta native's latest effort comes after he threatened via Twitter that he is going independent and is parting ways with his label, Atlanta Records. Gucci later issued an apology to the label. His last solo release, East Atlanta Santa 3, dropped last year.

Scroll down to see new music from Pop Smoke, Westside Gunn, Gucci Mane along with his 1017 Records artists and more.