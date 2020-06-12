Hear Pop Smoke’s New Song “Make It Rain” Featuring Rowdy Rebel

The time has come. New music from the late Pop Smoke has arrived.

On Wednesday (June 10), Steven Victor, the head of Victor Victor Worldwide, the label Pop Smoke was signed to before his death, revealed via Instagram that the beloved Brooklyn drill rapper's posthumous debut album will no longer be dropping this week. However, he did tease new music from Pop, which was delivered on Friday (June 12). "Make It Rain" is the latest posthumous record from Pop and the song features fellow Brooklyn native Rowdy Rebel.

Produced by Yamaica, Rico Beats and 808Melo, the drill record finds Pop going in with his signature baritone flow. "Look, ain't no apology/These niggas doubted me, I keep a pole tucked (What?)/Run up, catch a cold cut (Grrt), put his head on his shoulder (Bah)/Got the guns in the sofa (Sofa)/Nigga, what's the commotion? ('Motion)/Put the guns in a holster (Ah)/'Til they smokin' with the soldiers (Woo)," he rhymes.

Rowdy is in flex mode as he assists with the chorus and has his own verse. "Why niggas still bluffin'? I still haven't seen nothin'/’Cause I'm on a plane with a Russian, gettin' head, concussion," Rowdy raps. "And it's niggas sayin' that it's lit, well shit, it's nothin'/’Cause I'm in the Wraith with your bitch, gettin' lit, stuntin.'"

Prior to the song making its way to fans and supporters of Pop Smoke, Steven Victor shared that Pop's posthumous debut is delayed until July out of respect for the civil unrest affecting the country.

"Music is the tool of revolution," he began in the IG caption. "We have been watching, along with the rest of the world, as long overdue change starts to take root. We have seen Pop’s music become the soundtrack of the moment, unifying the masses. Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his album out of respect for the movement. 'Make It Rain' will be released this Friday, June 12th. The album will be released on July 3rd."

This new release comes nearly four months after Pop Smoke was shot and killed in Los Angeles. He was only 20 years old. No arrests have been made in his case.

Check out the new track "Make It Rain" from Pop Smoke and Rowdy Rebel below.