Lil Durk Announces Sorry for the Drought Tour With Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and DD Osama
Lil Durk is gearing up for a summer tour to promote his upcoming album.
On Tuesday night (May 16), Lil Durk announced he will be headlining the Sorry for the Drought Tour featuring special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and DD Osama. Jumping off on July 28 in Tampa, Fla., Durkio and friends will make 27 stops on the cross-country jaunt including Atlanta, Detroit, Boston, Chicago, New York, Houston, New Orleans and Los Angeles, before closing out in Phoenix, Ariz. on Sept. 7.
"Been gone too long, but I ain’t leaving no more," Lil Durk captioned the announcement on Instagram. "Sorry For TheDrought @kodakblack @nlechoppamusic @ddosama let’s give the world something to look forward to. Tix on sale 10am local time Thursday {link in bio} lets go."
Lil Durk is prepping his new album, Almost Healed. The LP was originally slated to drop on May 12 but has since been pushed back to May 26. Last weekend, Durk released the new single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole.
See Lil Durk's Sorry for the Drought Tour Dates Below
July 28 – Tampa, Fla. – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
July 29 – Atlanta, Ga. – Lakewood Amphitheatre ^&
July 30 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 1 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 3 – Camden, N.J. – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Baltimore, Md. – CFG Bank Arena ^
Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
Aug. 6 – Boston, Mass. – Xfinity Center
Aug. 8 – Newark, N.J – Prudential Center
Aug. 9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^
Aug. 11 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Aug. 13 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 15 – Detroit, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 16 – Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center
Aug. 18 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Kansas City, Mo. – T-Mobile Center
Aug. 21 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Aug. 22 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center
Aug. 23 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
Aug. 25 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena ^&
Aug. 29 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 30 – Portland, Ore. – RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater
Sept. 1 – Oakland, Calif. – Oakland Arena
Sept. 2 – San Diego, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^&
Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Kia Forum
Sept. 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
^Without support from Kodak Black
&Without support from NLE Choppa