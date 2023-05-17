Lil Durk Announces Sorry for the Drought Tour With Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and DD Osama

Lil Durk is gearing up for a summer tour to promote his upcoming album.

On Tuesday night (May 16), Lil Durk announced he will be headlining the Sorry for the Drought Tour featuring special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa and DD Osama. Jumping off on July 28 in Tampa, Fla., Durkio and friends will make 27 stops on the cross-country jaunt including Atlanta, Detroit, Boston, Chicago, New York, Houston, New Orleans and Los Angeles, before closing out in Phoenix, Ariz. on Sept. 7.

"Been gone too long, but I ain’t leaving no more," Lil Durk captioned the announcement on Instagram. "Sorry For TheDrought @kodakblack @nlechoppamusic @ddosama let’s give the world something to look forward to. Tix on sale 10am local time Thursday {link in bio} lets go."

Lil Durk is prepping his new album, Almost Healed. The LP was originally slated to drop on May 12 but has since been pushed back to May 26. Last weekend, Durk released the new single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole.

See Lil Durk's Sorry for the Drought Tour Dates Below

July 28 – Tampa, Fla. – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

July 29 – Atlanta, Ga. – Lakewood Amphitheatre ^&

July 30 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 1 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 3 – Camden, N.J. – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Baltimore, Md. – CFG Bank Arena ^

Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Aug. 6 – Boston, Mass. – Xfinity Center

Aug. 8 – Newark, N.J – Prudential Center

Aug. 9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Aug. 11 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Aug. 13 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 15 – Detroit, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 16 – Cleveland, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

Aug. 18 – St. Louis, Mo. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Kansas City, Mo. – T-Mobile Center

Aug. 21 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Aug. 22 – New Orleans, La. – Smoothie King Center

Aug. 23 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

Aug. 25 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Denver, Colo. – Ball Arena ^&

Aug. 29 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 30 – Portland, Ore. – RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

Sept. 1 – Oakland, Calif. – Oakland Arena

Sept. 2 – San Diego, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^&

Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Kia Forum

Sept. 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

^Without support from Kodak Black

&Without support from NLE Choppa