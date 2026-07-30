Prosecutors Want to Play Lil Durk’s Music Video at Murder-for-Hire Trial to Prove He Would Slide for King Von

A month ahead of Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial, prosecutors have filed multiple motions, including a request to play a music video from Durk to prove he would slide for King Von.

On Monday (July 27), both prosecutors and defense attorneys submitted a list of motions leading up to Lil Durk's upcoming murder-for-hire trial. Among the feds' motions, include a request to play Durkio's "Pissed Me Off" music video to the jury and introduce the song into evidence.

The Chicago rapper's 2021 tune is featured on his 7220 album, which came out a year after his friend and fellow OTF (Only the Family) artist King Von died. Prosecutors believe Durk's retaliatory lyrics on the song are relevant to their case. Lil Durk is accused of paying five men to kill Quando Rondo in 2022, in retaliation for the death of King Von, who was shot and killed by Quando Rondo's associate Timothy Leeks in November of 2020.

On the track, Durk raps, "Boy, no cap, I got killers that I love and they don't rap (Let's get it)/Boy, no cap (No cap), I got rappers that I love and they gon' splat (Gon' splat)/If I die, just don't lie, man, you ni**as better slide (You ni**as better slide)/If you can't get the main ni**a, then you better get his guys (Brrah)."

In the accompanying music video, which can be viewed below, Durk is seen cradling in his arms stacks of cash, as well as making hand gestures that simulate him firing a weapon.

In response, Durk's attorneys have consistently pushed back against the use of lyrics and music videos in the rapper's trial, arguing they are creative works and not literal confessions of criminal activity. Defense attorneys also filed a motion to have evidence obtained from a cellphone to be suppressed, contending the phone and its contents were unlawfully seized and searched.

Several of the prosecutors and defense's motions are scheduled to be heard on Aug. 13 before U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald. Lil Durk's murder-for-trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 20.

See the Motion Prosecutors Filed About Seeking to Introduce Lil Durk's "Pissed Me Off" as Evidence in His Trial and the Music Video

Watch Lil Durk's "Pissed Me Off" Music Video

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