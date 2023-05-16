Soulja Boy Admits Beef With YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Durk Was All Competition, Is Open to Collabing With YoungBoy

Soulja Boy is admitting him dissing YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Durk was done all in the spirit competition.

On Saturday (May 13), Soulja Boy sat down for an interview with Bootleg Kev on the heels of Soulja recently issuing a slew of disses at NBA YoungBoy and Durkio for announcing they would be dropping projects on the same day as his Soulja Season album. According to Big Draco, it was all an act to stir up competition between the trio.

"It's all good," Soulja explained in the video below downplaying the issue. "Our albums just so happened to fall on the same day. So, it's gonna be some competition."

When asked if he would do a song with NBA YoungBoy, Soulja responded, "Yeah, I'd do a song with him. I ain't tripping. It ain't nothing like that."

"At the end of the day, it's just competition," Soulja added.

Last week, Soulja Boy appeared livid after both Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy announced they would be dropping projects on Soulja's previously announced release date of May 12. Soulja went in on both rappers on social media.

"Y'all ain't gon' do s**t. Y'all woulda been scrapped. Y'all woulda been fought. Cut it out," Soulja Boy said in an Instagram Live video. "P***y-a*s n***a, you seen me announce my muthaf***in album and the next day you announced your album. So, guess what? You lame, n***a. F**k you talking ’bout? Scary-a*s n***a."

"Y'all do that s**t on your own time," Soulja Boy continued. "When you see a real gangsta dropping, get the f**k out the way. Durk, you scary as f**k. If you gone fight YoungBoy, gon' and fight him."

Soulja Boy later doubled down on the NBA YoungBoy slander after Top mentioned them meeting in a tweet. The "Rick and Morty" rhymer even threatened to pull up in Utah on the home-confined YoungBoy.

See Soulja Boy Addressing YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Durk Issues Below