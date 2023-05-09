Soulja Boy Disses YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Durk for Dropping Albums on the Same Day as His

Soulja Boy is throwing shots at YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Durk after they both announced they will be dropping new projects on the same day as SB's latest release is slated to come out.

On Tuesday (May 9), Soulja Boy went on Instagram Live and went on an incensed rant targeting YB and Durkio. Big Draco isn't too happy about the two rappers recently revealing they will be dropping projects on Friday (May 12), the same day Soulja is planning to drop his latest release Soulja Season.

"Y'all ain't gon' do s**t. Y'all woulda been scrapped. Y'all woulda been fought. Cut it out," Soulja Boy says in the video below, addressing Top and Durk's beef. "P***y-a*s n***a, you seen me announce my muthaf***in album and the next day you announced your album. So, guess what? You lame, n***a. F**k you talking ’bout? Scary-a*s n***a."

"Y'all do that s**t on your own time," Soulja Boy continued. "When you see a real gangsta dropping, get the f**k out the way. Durk, you scary as f**k. If you gone fight YoungBoy, gon' and fight him."

After calling out YoungBoy for wearing fingernail polish, Soulja Boy went on to make a bold proclamation.

"I'm finna outsell Lil Durk and YoungBoy at the same time," he predicted. "This my date."

Lil Durk revealed the release date and cover art for his new album Almost Healed on May 5, a day after Soulja Boy announced his new offering would be hitting the 'net on May 12 as well. That didn't seem to strike a nerve with Soulja until Sunday (May 7) when NBA YoungBoy announced his Richest Opp mixtape would also be coming out on May 12, in a move done seemingly to spite Durk in their ongoing beef that was recently reported to be squashed. Top made it very clear that the beef is still alive and well in some scathing Twitter posts on Monday night.

