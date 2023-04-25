Soulja Boy Ordered to Pay Ex-Girlfriend $235,900 in 2019 Assault and Kidnapping Case

Soulja Boy has been ordered to cough up some hefty change following an alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend a few years ago.

According to a court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (April 25), Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Way, was ordered by a Los Angeles jury on April 21 to pay Kayla Myers, his former girlfriend, over $235,000 in connection to a February of 2019 assault and kidnapping case where he was accused of hitting Myers with a gun.

The nearly-quarter of a million dollar amount accounts for the jury awarding Myers $1,800 for mental health expenses and an additional $234,100 for physical and mental pain and suffering. The total amount she is due to receive is $235,900.

Back in 2020, reports emerged online that Soulja Boy was facing a lawsuit in relation to the incident. At the time, TMZ claimed that Myers was reportedly suing her rapper ex for assault, battery and false imprisonment, although at one point, Los Angeles District Attorney prosecutors previously declined to pursue charges in the same case due to lack of evidence.

Regarding details of the assault, based on court documents obtained by XXL, Myers alleged that she was partying with the Atlanta-bred rapper and friends of his on or around Feb. 1, 2019 at Soulja's Malibu, Calif. home, when she decided to leave at around 2 a.m. According to Myers, Soulja's assistant asked her if she needed help backing her car out of the driveway to exit the property, but Myers' tire ended up slipping off of the side of the road. Soulja's assistant supposedly cursed Myers out, yelling, "B***h, I told you to let me do it." Myers and the assistant then got into a physical scuffle. From there, Myers alleges Soulja appeared, spewing profanities at her, eventually kicking her, stomping her on the stomach and bashing her head with a large gun.

The lawsuit claims that Soulja Boy instructed his assistant to then tie Myers up with duct tape. Myers was also allegedly dragged by her hair to be taken to the shower. She was given a second shower due to Soulja reportedly not being pleased with the initial shower since dirt and mud still appeared to be on Myers from when she was being assaulted by his garage.

Myers also claimed that Soulja Boy's male assistant offered to untie her in exchange for oral sex. To this, she obliged, stating she felt she had no other choice.

Myers was able to leave the home seven hours later, at around 8:00 a.m.

Soulja Boy previously denied the allegations made against him.

XXL has reached out to Soulja Boy's attorney for comment on this matter.