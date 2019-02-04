Soulja Boy is now the subject of a very serious accusation.

On early Monday morning (Feb. 4), TMZ reported that one woman has accused the rapper of kidnapping her.

According to the celebrity news outlet, the woman, who's name is Kayla, was said to be dating Soulja. Apparently, Kayla was backing out of a driveway in her car at Soulja's L.A. home when she hit the curb. It's from that point that Soulja's assistant reportedly became upset and started fighting with Kayla.

From there, Soulja allegedly stepped outside and tried to breakup the fight. The woman says that Soulja began punching and kicking her once she was on the ground. She went on to say that he had her tied up for six hours.

When Kayla was released on Saturday morning (Feb. 2), she reportedly visited a hospital, where she was treated for a concussion and three fractured ribs.

This news arrives a few weeks after Casanova confronted Soulja for allegedly disrespecting women at Sirius XM offices. At the time, Casanova claimed the rapper was frightening women, so he called him out for it. The two later talked out whatever issues they had during an Instagram Live session, and Soulja even gave Casanova respect for talking to him about the situation.

Soulja, who recently signed a new deal with Warner/Chappell Music, has yet to comment on this kidnapping accusation. Soulja's manager, who says they haven't been able to contact Soulja, disputed the kidnapping claims when speaking to TMZ.

XXL has reached out to Soulja Boy's camp for comment.