YoungBoy Never Broke Again to Drop Mixtape Same Day as Lil Durk Album

YoungBoy Never Broke Again just announced he will be dropping a new project on the same date Lil Durk plans on dropping his new album.

On Sunday (May 7), NBA YoungBoy fan page @neverbrokeagain.szn shared news on social media that the Louisiana rapper will be releasing a new mixtape on Friday (May 12). A short time later, the news was confirmed by YB's official label Instagram account @neverbrokeagainllc. Reposting the fan-page post, the label added, "Yea it's real, [Top] finna talk his sh**t. We bringing it back to the Northside."

The announcement of a new tape from Top comes only a couple days after Lil Durk revealed the release date and cover art for his new album Almost Healed, which is also slated to drop on the same date. Meaning Durk and NBA YoungBoy will be battling it out on the Billboard 200 chart next week. The move is a bit head-scratching, considering it was recently reported that NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk had squashed their long-held beef.

Lil Durk, who is featured on the cover of XXL's spring 2023 issue, has been teasing his new album for months. Last week, he previewed a single off the LP titled "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. NBA YoungBoy is on the heels of releasing his latest album Don't Try This at Home, which dropped less than a month ago, making the timing of the new offering seem a bit more intentional.

See NBA YoungBoy's New Mixtape Announcement Below

NBA YoungBoy announces new mixtape. neverbrokeagainllc/Instagram loading...