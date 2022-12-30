Soulja Boy Opposes YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ‘Stop the Violence’ Message, Says He’s Promoting Violence

In one strange showing of braggadocio, Soulja Boy is appearing to oppose YoungBoy Never Broke Again's recent "stop the violence" message and is countering it by saying he is instead promoting violence.

On Thursday (Dec. 29), Soulja Boy hopped on social media in a Livestream that devolved into him going on a rant about claiming most rappers in the music industry are homosexual.

"We not painting our nails, we standing on business," SB yelled in the video below. "I'm one of the last straight rappers in the game. Everybody gay. I'm one of the last straight rappers in the game."

From there, he continued his wild diatribe: "We promoting beef. We promoting violence. We not painting our fingernails. Y'all can be brainwashed if y'all want to. I'm a head shot nigga. ARP, Draco, 57s, Glocks, hollow tips, switches. I'm promoting the violence. If you don't like it, fuck you."

Soulja Boy's anarchy campaign appears to include pointed shots at NBA YoungBoy, who has been on a "stop the violence" kick in the last few weeks.

The painted nails comments seem to be directed at YB, too. Last month, Soulja Boy appeared to diss Top for wearing make-up and painting his nails in an Instagram video. YB responded to the hate, unbothered.

"Y'all be playing with the slime, huh?" NBA YoungBoy began an the Instagram video. "See, all y'all used to love me. Now, nobody love me. But I think y'all forgot, I ain't never not got no bitches anyway. So, what the problem is? Niggas wanna talk about my nails. I done fucked them up now. Everybody wanna play with the slime, but it's all good. You know I'm a big troll. As long as I ain't no dead troll, nigga. You can talk about my nails all you want. Bitch, I know somebody that wish they could paint they nails right now," he added laughing.

Soulja Boy's latest rant has gotten a response from Boosie BadAzz who reacted on Twitter.

"EVERYBODY AINT GAY @souljaboy," Boosie tweeted. "U KNOW WHO STAND ON BUIZNESS FOR THE REAL GANGSTERS #boosiebadazz CANT LET U SAY THAT MY NIGGA U KNOW IM 💯 MY G #onbleek."

Soulja Boy is one of the most vocal rappers on social media. Last month, he said he was going to create his own app after being angered over the ongoing changes on Twitter.

See Soulja Boy's Mindless Anti-Stop the Violence Message Below