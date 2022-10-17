Soulja Boy Pays Man $1,000 to Be His Official Sandwich Holder

It looks like Soulja Boy has found himself an official sandwich holder, at least temporarily.

On Oct. 15, Soulja Boy shared video of himself showing off his latest employee, a man he paid to hold his food. In the clip, SB brags that he has set another rapper precedent with his historic move.

"First rapper with a sandwich holder," Soulja Boy brags in the social media clip. "Hold my sandwich, nigga."

The camera then pans to a man who reveals SB paid him four-figures to do the menial task of holding the rapper's food for a little while. He doesn't seem the least bit upset about it.

"Nigga gave me a $1,000 sack to hold a sandwich," the guy reveals. "I'm a sandwich-holding son of a bitch," he adds laughing.

Speaking of hip-hop-related odd jobs, the job of being Big Draco's food handler seems a lot less glamorous than being Snoop Dogg's official blunt rolller. Back in 2019, Snoop revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he has a salaried blunt roller who earns $40,000-$50,000 a year for simply twisting up the west coast legend's marijuana every day.

“That’s his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do? I’m a blunt roller,’” Snoop told Stern. “P-B-R, professional blunt roller.”

“If you’re great at something that I need,” Snoop continued, “I’m hiring you.”

Over the summer, Snoop revealed the guy's salary had gone up due to cost of living caused by inflation.

