Recent inflation has been a thorn in the side of the average worker and consumer. For Snoop Dogg's weed roller, it's meant a boost in salary.

On Monday (June 6), Twitter account @UberFacts shared a post in reference to the person Snoop Dogg reportedly pays five-figures to roll up the rapper's marijuana on a daily basis.

"Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year," the tweet reads.

The following day, the California rap legend corrected the post.

"Inflation. Their salary went up!!" Snoop wrote in a retweet of the initial post.

While it is not abnormal for rappers to have somebody in their camp for the sole purpose of rolling weed, Snoop took it to the next level. In 2019, he revealed during an episode of The Howard Stern Show that his personal weed roller makes $40,0000 to $50,000 a year and even gets perks like all-expense-paid trips to travel the world with The Doggfather.

“That’s his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do? I’m a blunt roller,’” Snoop told Stern. “P-B-R, professional blunt roller.”

“If you’re great at something that I need,” Snoop continued, “I’m hiring you.”

Snoop Dogg isn't the only rapper who has looked into the services of a weed roller. Back in 2014, Waka Flocka Flame said he wanted to hire a blunt roller for a $50,000 annual salary. In 2020, G Herbo also apparently got tired of rolling his own stuff and inquired about hiring someone to do it for him. He was offering a smaller salary.

"Who willing to make $36,000 a year? I'm ready to pay a muthafucka $100 a day to roll up," the former 2016 XXL Freshman said in an Instagram video. "That's all you getting though ’cause that's all I got. ’Cause I'm letting you smoke def. You smoking free def and you around, you hanging around. For real, just so you know, I ain't playing. I love smoking way too much to hate rolling this much. Bro, I hate that shit for real, with a passion."

Check out Snoop's tweet below.