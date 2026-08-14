Judge Rules Lil Durk’s ‘Pissed Me Off’ Video Can Be Used as Evidence in Rapper’s Murder-for-Hire Trial – Report

A judge has reportedly ruled that Lil Durk's "Pissed Me Off" video can be used as evidence in the rapper's murder-for-hire trial.

On Thursday (Aug. 13), U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald ruled in favor of the prosecution's motion to let the jury hear the song and video for the 2021 track, according to Rolling Stone. The feds asked the judge to allow the track to be included in the trial late last month, saying the song's lyrics prove that the Chicago rapper, born Durk Banks, was willing and able to retaliate for the death of King Von.

"Boy, no cap, I got killers that I love and they don't rap," Durk raps on the song, where he can been seen carrying large stacks of cash. “Grab a gun if you ain’t with it, put up money for a gun/Put up money for a hot car, put up money for a bond/I don’t see you on the regular, but I see you screamin’, ‘Von.’"

Investigators say Durk paid five men to murder Quando Rondo, whom he deemed partially responsible for the death of King Von, who was killed by Rondo's associate Timothy Leeks following a fight in 2020. The murder attempt resulted in the death of Quando Rondo's cousin. Durk was arrested in October of 2024 and has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection for the trial is expected to start on Aug. 20, with opening arguments beginning as early as Aug. 21.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's attorney for comment.

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