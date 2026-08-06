Lil Durk Faces Fourth Superseding Indictment Weeks Before Murder-for-Hire Trial

With the start of Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial approaching, federal prosecutors have secured a fourth superseding indictment against the Chicago rapper.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, prosecutors on July 31 updated their case against Durkio with a single grand jury indictment of interstate stalking. Prosectors split a previous combined stalking allegation — one for tracking Quando Rondo with a dangerous weapon, and one for the death of Rondo's cousin Saviay’a Robinson (aka Lul Pab) — into two distinct counts, raising Durk's total charges from six to seven. The government feels that putting two different people into a single stalking count could cause technical legal problems later on, so they divided it into distinct charges.

The new indictment gives Durk one count of interstate stalking of Rondo using a dangerous weapon and another count of interstate stalking resulting in Robinson's death. The embattled rapper's other criminal counts still remain which are murder in aid of racketeering, conspiracy to commit interstate stalking, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and a firearms charge.

Lil Durk is accused of paying five men to kill Quando Rondo in 2022, in retaliation for the death of King Von, who was shot and killed by Rondo's associate Timothy Leeks in November of 2020. Co-defendants Deandre Dontrell Wilson (aka OTF Dede), David Brian Lindsey (aka Browneyez), and Asa Houston (aka OTF Boogie) are also charged alongside Banks in the case.

Next week, prosecutors and defense attorneys will argue over their last set of remaining motions in front of U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald on Aug. 13. Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial is on track to begin on Aug. 20.

Watch Law&Crime Network's Report: Stunning Twist in Lil Durk Murder-for-Hire Case

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