Kodak Black Is the Only Rapper Alive Who Asked Jadakiss to Change a Feature Verse – Watch

Jadakiss is considered one of the most elite lyricists in the rap game but he recently admitted the one person alive who has ever asked him for a do-over on a feature verse is Kodak Black.

On Tuesday morning (May 2), The Lox member appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club and talked about lyricism, Eminem's influence, his label So Raspy Records and more. During the sit-down, Jada was asked if he's ever been asked to redo a feature verse he's already turned in to an artist. Curiously, Jada admitted Yak is the only artist breathing its ever happened with.

"My man Yak told me to switch it," Jadakiss said at the 24:40-mark of the video below. "And it was like a song about our moms. I'm like...'Yak?' But I switched it. I'm like a person who is easy to work with. It was funny to me. I think I spoke to him [on the phone]. He actually said it."

The song Jadakiss is referring to is a 2018 track titled "Mama" featuring Kiss and TXS where the two rappers wax poetic about their mothers. The song dropped on Mother's Day 2018.

Jadakiss previously admitted the only other person who asked him to change a 16 is The Notorious B.I.G., who requested he change his verse on the Life After Death track "Last Day."

See Jadakiss Addressing Kodak Black's Strange Request During Kiss' Interview on The Breakfast Club Below