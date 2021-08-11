Jadakiss Responds to Tyler, The Creator Saying He Has a Crush on Jada

Jadakiss has finally addressed Tyler, The Creator’s man crush on him.

In an interview with the Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, which premiered on YouTube on Wednesday (Aug. 11), Jada, along with The Lox members Sheek Louch and Styles P, talked about their Verzuz battle against Dipset earlier this month, among other things like the former Odd Future member weighing in on the battle.

When Charlamagne Tha God asked Jada about Tyler’s "high praise"—or crush—for him during The Lox Verzuz performance, Jadakiss brushed it off and jokingly urged Tyler to calm down.

“Tyler, The Creator better chill out,” he said with a smile. “Nah, I like Tyler, The Creator. That just means that he tapped into our frequency [and] he loved Verzuz so I didn’t take it as disrespect. Very talented, very smart dude."

Charlamagne further explained Tyler’s admiration of the Yonkers, N.Y. rhymer. “He expounded and said you care. That’s what he got—that ’Kiss and The Lox care about the craft of rap," Charlamagne said.

Jadakiss is talking about Tyler’s comment during the Verzuz battle, in which Tyler wrote on Instagram during the performance, "Pause i think i gotta crush on Jadakiss that nigga confidence and voice control is crazy and he aged well wheesh."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jadakiss shot down ghostwriting rumors that he penned Ma$e's verse on "Horse & Carriage," The Notorious B.I.G.'s rhymes on 112's "Only You," Biggie and Diddy's verses on "Mo Money, Mo Problems" and Jennifer Lopez's song "Jenny on the Block."

"All of them are the most wrongly as they can be," Jada stated. "Nowhere next to close."

You can watch The Lox's interview on The Breakfast Club below. Fast-forward to the 27-minute mark for Jadakiss' comments about Tyler, The Creator. Jada also addresses his ghostwriting rumors around the 35-minute mark.