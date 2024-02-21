Tyler, The Creator Has His Own Louis Vuitton Collection

Tyler, The Creator has his own collection with famed French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Tyler, The Creator Partners With Louis Vuitton

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Tyler debuted his new collection with LV on Instagram in a carousel of promo photos, which can be seen below. One photo shows the former Odd Future frontman standing next to an old-model plane wearing LV aviator goggles and a blue LV jacket while toting a LV bag with multiple color monograms. Other photos show another one of Tyler's bag designs as well as a line of pastel color dress shoes with big soles. The final photo shows Tyler standing side-by-side with Pharrell.

Tyler Comments on New LV Collection

Tyler commented on the line in the caption of his post.

"A Louis Vuitton collection by TYLER OKONMA," he wrote. "Hand drawn craggy monogram. chess board is my favorite thing ive made. thank you @pharrell i love you, you keep throwing me the keys. the @louisvuitton team thank yall for allowing these ideas come to life. thank you @darrenvongphakdy we really ran in there like we ran the place. and @missrazavi and @luisperezdop we the trio for real."

Louis Vuitton has also promoted the release on social media, revealing the launch date for the collection.

"Louis Vuitton is pleased to unveil the Men’s Spring 2024 Capsule Collection, designed by Men’s Creative Director @pharrell and multi-disciplinary artist Tyler, The Creator. Launching March 21st," LV revealed via Instagram.

