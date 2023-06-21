Pusha T might be taking a swipe at Jim Jones on a new Clipse track that was recently debuted and Capo has appeared respond to the alleged diss.

New Clipse Song Debuts at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

On Tuesday (June 20), Pharrell unveiled his debut collection for Louis Vuitton's Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. The stars were out, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and others. Pusha T was on hand and walked the runway sporting P's latest threads. The event also featured the debut of a new Clipse track that might find Pusha jabbing Jim Jones.

"You’d think there’d be honor amongst veterans," Pusha T raps on the track. "I am watching your fame escape relevance/We’re all in the room, but here’s the elephant/You’re chasing a feature out of your element."

Read More: The Most Brutal Diss Lines in Rap History

Jim Jones Appears to Respond to Presumed Pusha T Diss

Jim Jones has appeared to respond to the presumed diss. In an Instagram Story video shared on Wednesday (June 21), Jones simply laughs hysterically into the camera. He later posted the message "Let me know when they really ready."

Jim Jones reacts to Pusha T. jimjonescapo/Instagram loading...

Where Did the Beef Start Between Pusha T and Jim Jones?

Back in April, Jim Jones offered his thoughts on Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list. The Dipset rapper said, in his opinion, Pusha T, who is raked at No. 29, didn't deserve to be on the list. Jones doubled down during an interview on The Breakfast Club a week later where he again tried to slight Pusha's accomplishments by questioning if anyone could rap five Pusha T songs.