Pusha T Is Concerned That Chad Hugo’s Lawyer Is Draining Chad’s Pockets in Fight Over Neptunes Trademarks

Pusha T says he believes Chad Hugo's lawyer is draining his clients' pockets as the ongoing legal dispute surrounding The Neptunes trademarks continues.

On Tuesday (April 2), Pusha T hopped on his Instagram Story to share his thoughts on reports that Chad Hugo filed legal action against Pharrell at a federal tribunal last week. Hugo accused Pharrell of trying to fraudulently secure the trademarks for The Neptunes name, saying this violated an agreement between the pair to split things evenly.

"There's not a dollar involved in this stupidity," Push commented on an Instagram post resharing the initial article. "Just a lawyer looking to drain Chad's pocket. Unreal."

Pusha T then reshared his comments again to his Instagram Story after IG user Artemus Gordon agreed with King Push's assertions.

"SMH...nothing more nothing less," Push wrote.

Pusha has worked with The Neptunes numerous times throughout his career, crafting hits such as "Grindin'" and "Mr. Me Too," and his comments arrive after Hugo's attorneys argued Pharrell "knowingly and intentionally" moved forward with trademark applications for The Neptunes without Hugo's permission.

"Throughout their over thirty year history, [Hugo] and Williams agreed to, and in fact, have divided all assets," Hugo’s attorney Kenneth D. Freundlich wrote in the suit. "By ignoring and excluding [Hugo] from the any and all applications filed by applicant for the mark ‘The Neptunes,' applicant has committed fraud in securing the trademarks and acted in bad faith."

Pharrell's team referred XXL to a statement sent to Billboard, in which the hitmaker expressed shock about the filing happening in the first place.

"Pharrell is surprised by this. We have reached out on multiple occasions to share in the ownership and administration of the trademark and will continue to make that offer," the rep said. "The goal here was to make sure a third party doesn’t get a hold of the trademark and to guarantee Chad and Pharrell share in ownership and administration."

Hugo claimed he tried to contact Pharrell's attorneys multiple times and that they said they'd include him in the trademarks. Hugo's lawyer argued in the suit that never happened.

