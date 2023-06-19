Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Household Items Like $2,400 Bidet Being Sold on eBay

Items from Jay-Z and Beyoncé's former home are being sold on eBay.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Household Items for Sale on eBay

You can now be the proud owner of Jay-Z and Beyoncé's former crapper thanks to Eric's Architectural Salvage Los Angeles who recently put the stuff that was formerly in Jay and Bey's Holmby Hills mansion up for auction on eBay. According to a TMZ report published on Monday (June 19), the couple leased the swank Los Angeles digs for a year back in 2015. After they vacated the mansion, the owner sold the spot. The new owners then renovated the home, replacing many of the items that were there when the "Crazy in Love" couple was resting their heads there. Eric ended up with the items in 2017 and recently put them on the virtual auction block.

What Items Are Included in the Haul?

The sale contains eight items, which include a bidet style toilet with gold handles for $2,400. Arched bifold accordion doors that Jay-Z and Beyoncé walked in and out of for 12 months are also on the auction block for with a $6,400 asking price. Double arm sconces from the home are being sold for $2,400. Exterior cage lights are going for $899.

Jay-Z and Buy Most Expensive Mansion in California

Speaking of Jay-Z and Beyoncé and mansions, the couple recently bought the most expensive home in the state California. Coming in at a $200 million price tag, the new abode was designed by renowned Japanese architect, Tadao Ando and sits on an 8-acre waterfront piece of property.

Check out Jay-Z and Beyoncé's household items that are up for sale on eBay below.

