Kodak Black’s Recent Instagram Live Has Fans Concerned for His Well-Being

Kodak Black fans are showing concern for the rapper's well-being due to a video Kodak recently shared on Instagram Live.

Kodak Black Shares Concerning Video on Instagram Live

On Sunday (June 25), Kodak Black went on Instagram Live and shared video of himself that has left fans wondering if he is OK. In the clip (below), Yak is sitting on a floor, shirtless, wearing a basketball shooting sleeve and looking a bit disheveled. The South Florida rapper is seemingly rambling on about different topics using a bunch of non sequiturs. Kodak's hand and body motions are rigid and frenetic.

Reactions to the Concerning Kodak Black Video

Fans on Twitter have been voicing concern for Kodak due to the odd clip.

"He need some help [for real]," one person posted about the video.

"Bro need better people round em. Shouldn’t be recording dude like that," another Twitter user commented.

"He don’t got no real homies cause ain’t no way I’ll let my dawg tweak out like this," someone else posted.

"Praying for that boi Yak," another fan wrote.

XXL has reached out to Kodak Black's team for comment.

Kodak Black's Recent Legal Issues

Last week, a warrant was issued for Kodak Black's arrest for failing to report for a random drug screening. Yak is currently out on bond in connection to a drug-trafficking case from July of 2022 where police allegedly discovered over 30 Oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash on the rapper during a traffic stop.

Watch Video of Kodak Black's Disturbing Instagram Live Video and See Concerned Reactions Below